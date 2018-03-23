‘Quality health facilities key to medical tourism’

STEVEN MVULA, Lusaka

PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu says his government’s aspiration to transform Zambia into a medical tourism hub will only be successful with the availability of quality health facilities.

The President said when medical tourism is realised, it will tremendously contribute to the national treasury.

“I urge all Zambians to support infrastructure development across the country. We cannot attain meaningful and sustainable development without quality and adequate infrastructure. Infrastructure development is the foundation for national development,” he said.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/