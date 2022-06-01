Putting to rest a queer debate

ONCE in a while, a debate is steered around the issue of homosexuality, usually triggered by an event or remark that seems to lend support to the promotion of gay rights. The last time the issue of gay rights was a hot topic saw a whole US ambassador ejected from this country, and nobody protested against that decision by government. The message then was loud and clear.

And what was Ambassador Daniel Foote’s offence? It was to suggest to the sovereign Government of Zambia to reconsider its legislation on how to treat the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ) community. He made the comment after two men of Kapiri Mposhi were jailed for practicing homosexuality, which is outlawed in Zambia and can carry a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison. It is too harsh a punishment, if you asked me; especially that it does not necessarily aim at helping people to reform – if they have a chance to. This time around, what triggered the debate or uproar about homosexuality was the flying of the gay flag over two embassies of Sweden and Finland about three weeks ago; not for the first time, I must add. But it still aroused the same emotional response as it has always done. Well, technically the two countries raised the flag over their own territories, but the intention was to get our attention, which they did. It was a move as brazen as an aircraft flying over a no-fly zone. But the message the two countries got is loud and clear – homosexuality is not part of our values.

Here is the thing, if you have to enter through the back door, and you insist on doing so, you don’t have to arouse the entire neighbourhood. Do it discreetly. And in any ways, isn’t sex a private matter and aren’t those who engage in it – whether as straight or queer –supposed to do it behind closed doors? No-one should climb the roof to announce how they do it, or how it should be done, worse still try to impose their way of doing it on others. But this is what some Western countries are trying to do to us by brazenly championing gay rights, not in their own countries but in a foreign country – a country that has made its stance very clear on the matter. Yes, we live in a global village – we understand – but we still have lines drawn around our national borders, and no-one should dictate to us what we should do or how we should do it. Our values remain sacred and should not be traded for anything, definitely not economic investment or donor aid. Besides, values are not imposed but are adopted by society based on their appeal. The stance by the two countries left many of our citizens livid and screaming blue murder, and many calling on the President to respond and state his stance on the matter. Of course some made it a political issue and were hoping to confirm their own narrative that Zambia now has a President who champions gay rights, despite his own public disapproval of the act as President and stating his own beliefs and values around the issue of marriage and intimate relationships. Well, yesterday he repeated his stance, putting the matter to rest. Of course not. We should not bury our heads in the sand and pretend that we do not have our own citizens who practise homosexuality. And one day we will have to sit down and pull the sheets off the gay issue and discuss it in a more open manner. Just because we have a law against an act does not mean the act cannot happen. Sections 155-157 of the Zambian Penal Code criminalise any form of consensual same sex conduct in private between consenting adults. Although, of course, there are those who argue that this portion of the law is in conflict with our Constitution that bars any form of discrimination, as well as other international laws that our country ascribes to.

But we cannot continue hiding behind this and pay a blind eye to what we deem as a problem. For a long time the Catholic Church kept a lid on paedophilia involving its own priests, and how did that help? It only made the problem grow to a level that threatened the church. And we also have some, including some from the Church, who publicly exhibit homophobia, and it is what gives those outside our country the guts to fault us on issues of human rights. Just because someone prefers it the wrong way does not make them less human. We must also remember that those who champion gay rights will always try, especially when there is a new government, and there have been numerous attempts since 1988 when Francis Chisambisa, one of the founding members of Lesbians Gays and Transgender Association (LEGATRA), fled the country after local newspapers printed articles exposing his sexuality. Lastly, we had “Honourable” Iris Kaingu – the socialite – making every moral police going crazy after she appeared at the launch of Fenty Beauty, a label owned by Rihana, in an outfit that was so faint that it left nothing to imagination. Well, the Rihanna-wannabe got all the attention she wanted in her ridiculous display. But she made me miss our former chief moral police officer Reverend Godfridah Sumaili. She would have had her work cut out.

