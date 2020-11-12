Putting spotlight on breast cancer

ZIO MWALE, Lusaka

BEING diagnosed with breast cancer was frightening enough for Esther Phiri, but she says being told that her left breast would have to be removed was heartbreaking.

“That was the most heartbreaking news I ever received. Losing my breast was horrible. I blamed myself for not noticing [changes in] my own body. I thought I was not going to make it,” says the 60-year-old mother of four.

Mrs Phiri was diagnosed with breast cancer on May 20, 2015. She is now a cancer survivor.

Days before her cancer was discovered, Mrs Phiri had suffered severe pain in her left breast, which landed her at the hospital.

“I felt a sharp pain in the night that day. I rushed to St. John’s Hospital where it was discovered I had a lump in my breast, and after a mammogram, a cancerous tumour was found,” says Mrs Phiri, a retired nurse.

She was later transferred to the University Teaching Hospital where she received free treatment for one year. She underwent surgery, chemotherapy and radiotherapy at the Cancer Diseases Hospital (CDH).

“Those were hard days,” she recalls. “I lived each day because of God’s grace and I chose not to give up, especially after my breast was removed. I was worried about how I would look, but I was not devastated.”

Mrs Phiri says going through the three (surgery, chemotherapy and radiotherapy) major cancer treatments was challenging and