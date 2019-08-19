Putting food on prisoners’ tables

MOSES MAGADZA, Gobabis, Namibia

IN JUNE 2019, an inmate, Marvel, watched in fascination as John Francis Serwanga, a hydroponics technician, supervised the setting up of a hydroponics greenhouse at Gobabis Correctional Facility.

The United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) initiated the greenhouse in close collaboration with the World Food Programme (WFP) to support the facility.

The Gobabis Correctional Facility is one of 13 penitentiaries run by the Namibia Corrections Service (NCS) throughout the country.

By the time of writing this article two weeks ago, it had 216 inmates. Of these, 76, including Marvel, were special needs offenders, known as State President Decision (SPD) inmates. They are deemed mentally incapable of standing trial for their transgressions. The correctional facility was home, also, to five juvenile offenders.

Once construction of the greenhouse was completed, Serwanga selected 15 inmates (11 of them SPD inmates, including Marvel) and CLICK READ MORE