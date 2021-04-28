Put premium on health agenda

AFRICA, now more than before, needs robust health care systems to keep its populations healthy and productive in the face of COVID-19.

President Edgar Lungu is on point in calling for African leaders to focus on building their respective countries’ health care capacities by training more health workers in various specialities to keep the continent’s population productive.

As the President has noted, with Africa’s population growing to almost 1.4 billion, leaders on the continent should prioritise strengthening their health care systems.

He urges “African leaders and all of you to focus on building our health care capacity and train more and more health care providers in various specialties to keep the African population healthy and productive.”

Needless to say, Africa needs a healthy and productive population to push its development agenda.

And at a time that Africa is battling with the COVID-19 pandemic, the continent cannot afford to lag behind in terms of health care capacity.

While in the past it was a matter of one having resources and they could access specialised health care services from across the globe, COVID-19 has dawned a new reality that Africa can no longer depend on the Western world for specialised health care services as much as it did before.

During times of COVID, the overwhelming demand for health care services, coupled with restrictions on travels, has made it difficult for Africans, even the wealthy, to trot around the globe in pursuit of health care services.

It is a wake-up call for African countries to build health care capacity and much more that its population is growing exponentially.

Many African countries are grappling with inadequate health manpower and infrastructure.

While there has been some progress over the years, many countries in Africa still have a shortage of specialised health workers in various areas.

Some countries still do not have capacity to conduct specialised and delicate surgeries. Zambia has been making steady progress in this area, with a growing number of delicate surgeries successfully conducted at the University Teaching Hospitals.

There’s need to build more capacity in such areas. The continent needs to rise to the challenge and develop world-class health care systems which can holistically meet the health needs of its populations.

This calls for more investment in health infrastructure development and specialised training for health personnel. There is also need for African countries to allocate more resources to drugs and other medical supplies.

The continent needs to set targets for itself on building its health care capacity and work towards achieving them in a specified period.

As long as the continent cannot sufficiently handle its health needs, development will be far-fetched.

The continent needs a healthy and productive population that can push its development agenda.

Africa, despite being lavishly endowed with natural resources, has struggled to fully exploit them to spur its development. One of the many reasons is the disease burden which keeps claiming the productive age.

COVID-19 has only added to the health burden, depriving families of breadwinners. Organisations and nations have been deprived of productive members, too.

“I believe that stronger political commitment, purposeful and strategic partnerships are key to improving health outcomes and the well-being of all people in the world, especially in Africa,” President Lungu said.

The head of State is on point because this is not an agenda that can be driven in isolation by individual countries. There’s need for partnerships and solidarity, especially that all countries are working towards achieving the same goals in line with the United Nations Agenda 2030 on Sustainable Development.

African countries must all rise to the challenge and put a premium on the health agenda for a more healthy and productive population.