Put partisan differences aside, Zambia urged

HONE SIAME, Lusaka

UNITED Nations (UN) resident coordinator Janet Rogan has urged Zambians to rise above their partisan differences and work with Government to transform the country into a middle-come nation by 2030.

Ms Rogan said in an interview that unity of purpose among citizens is critical to the attainment of national development goals.

She urged women and youths to be proactive in driving the country's development agenda by making a difference in their respective communities.