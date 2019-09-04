Put one foot ahead

Soccer Review with STEPHEN PHIRI

A CRICKET scoreline tonight is what Zambia needs to put one foot at the 2019 Egypt Under-23 Africa Cup of Nations finals.

Zambia face Congo-Brazzaville in the last round first leg at National Heroes Stadium in Lusaka.

Coach Beston Chambeshi and his charges should ensure that Congo-Brazzaville fall by a big margin to ease pressure ahead of Sunday’s return fixture.

The players are experienced having won the Under-20 Africa Cup of Nations on home turf in 2017.

Mangani Banda, Shemmy Mayembe, Moses Nyondo, Solomon Sakala, Emmanuel Banda, Enock Mwepu, Patson Daka and Fashion Sakala, among others, were part of the triumphant under-20 squad and will be able to handle pressure when the going gets tough.