Put life in Census countdown

BY NOW, there should have been a lot of hype around the 2020 census.

Comedians, musicians, radio disc jockeys, radio and television stations, including the print media, as well as places of worship, should have been awash with announcements regarding the announcement of the census of population and housing.

People should have been bombarded with fliers while pupils and students alike should have been anxious to learn more about the activity undertaken at 10- year intervals as per international standards.

Government has since independence undertaken successful censuses.

Minister of National Planning Alexander Chiteme said yesterday that the census provides the only indication of basic features of a country’s population and only dataset fit for the purpose of tracking the Sustainable Development Goals.

That is why in Mr Chiteme’s words the census will in the foreseeable future continue to be Zambia’s main source of socio-demographic data.

This is so true because it provides the data necessary for addressing various development needs.

Without accurate data, policymakers do not know where to invest in schools, hospitals, housing and roads and those most in need remain invisible.

Various stakeholders, especially Government, use census data for their decision-making and planning. Therefore, if the census is not successful, Government plans could be at high risk of failing. Resources could either be misplaced or projects could be underfunded.

Given the importance of the exercise, it is worrying that there appears to be dead silence about this important national exercise.

Most people do not know that the census is due to be undertaken in August, this is in just six months’ time. This is because the body tasked to do so and the Ministry of National Planning have not done much in terms of sensitising citizens.

Following the Ministry of National Planning’s meeting with cooperating partners yesterday where Mr Chiteme said about 40 percent of the budget remains unfunded, it is clear that they are virtually done with administrative issues.

It is also very clear that the 2020 census is going ahead as planning activities such as mapping and pilot preparations are currently underway for the actual census.

However, most of the preparations seem to have been done under wraps, leaving the majority of the population rather in the dark.

The publicity committee has its work cut out because there is almost no time left to begin engaging citizens via various platforms, including social media.

Awareness is extremely important in view of what has been happening in some parts of the country where people have been living in fear arising from unsubstantiated rumours about ritual killings.

Some enumerators could have a difficult time convincing people that they are conducting a census in the absence of adequate publicity through which notification would be in very good time.

There will be need for a timetable for people to know when to expect enumerators at their residences and workplaces because rogues may take advantage of the situation and masquerade for evil intentions.

Given that the last census was conducted in 2010, the country knew that the next one would be this year. So there should be no excuse for any shortcomings. There has been adequate time to plan.

Mr Chiteme acknowledges that the census is one of the most massive and complex peacetime undertakings for any nation.

Yesterday’s meeting with partners should therefore kick-start various publicity activities to raise awareness.

Surely, Government cannot miss this timely opportunity which helps it plan effectively for its citizens to be aware and willing respondents.