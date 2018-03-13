Put country above self

CAROLINE KALOMBE, Lusaka

PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu says those who will be selected to sit on the national political dialogue committee that will be set up by Commonwealth special envoy professor Ibrahim Gambari should put the nation above partisan interests.

President Lungu said through his special assistant for press and public relations Amos Chanda that he is committed to the political dialogue process.

Professor Gambari announced on Sunday the formation of a steering committee which will mark the beginning of the national political dialogue.

He said a working group, including three sub-groups which will examine the issues of constitutional and institutional reforms, electoral reforms and tolerance and civility in public life, will be…