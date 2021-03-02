Pupils scared of health workers – Jobbicks

MELODY MUPETA, Kitwe

MONITORING compliance to coronavirus prevention measures in schools should be done by teachers and not health personnel, Ministry of General Education Permanent Secretary for Technical Services Jobbicks Kalumba has suggested.

Dr Kalumba said in an interview yesterday that the presence of health staff in schools makes learners to become anxious, which can have a psychological effect on pupils.

Some school authorities, especially in rural areas, have complained that pupils run away from learning institutions whenever they see health workers.

Recently, pupils at some schools in Kawambwa district in Luapula Province were reportedly shunning class for fear of