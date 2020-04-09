Pupils back in school

NANCY SIAME, Lusaka

TO ENSURE learners are busy and informed during the closure of schools because of coronavirus, Government has opened an education television channel.

In its infancy, the channel, which is set to open on Monday next week, will focus on secondary education as more materials are developed for early childhood, primary and other education levels.

The initiative, which will be televised through the Zambia National Broadcasting Corporation (ZNBC), has been developed by the Ministry of General Education in partnership with the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting Services.

Speaking at the launch of the channel yesterday, Minister of General Education David Mabumba said programmes will run daily from CLICK TO READ MORE