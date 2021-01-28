Pupil in court over pregnancy

CHOMBA MUSIKA, Lusaka

AN 18-YEAR-OLD pupil of Kaunda Square has found herself in court for allegedly terminating an over six-month-old pregnancy.

A bar lady who allegedly helped the pupil to abort has also been charged with supplying drugs or instruments for abortion.

On December 31 last year, with intent to procure a miscarriage, the pupil allegedly administered a harmful substance to herself.

In the second count, Elizabeth Chinyama, 33, a bar lady of Kalingalinga Township, allegedly secured a toxic substance for the pupil to use in