Puma Energy registers 8% drop

MWILA NTAMBI, Kitwe

PUMA Energy has recorded a profit of K105,548,000 profit for the year ended December 31, 2019 compared to K115,133,000 recorded the previous year.

According to a statement availed by Puma Energy Company secretary Kalunga Lutato recently, the volumes recorded in 2019 were five percent lower than those achieved for the same period last year.

“Volumes for the year reduced by five percent compared to the previous year. This was primarily due to underperformance in commercial and CLICK TO READ MORE