Publicise alcohol policy widely

Dear editor,

I AM appealing to relevant authorities and the media to publicise the talked about national alcohol policy for Zambia.Non-governmental organisations and schools should be engaged so that people on the ground are aware of the policy which, l am told, will reduce alcohol abuse, violence and road traffic accidents.

I wish to take this opportunity to urge parents to always know who their child is playing with.

Parents, we should not be caught unawares when our children are arrested for loitering, patronising drinking places or for belonging to notorious gangs.

TIMOTHY KAMBILIMA

Luanshya