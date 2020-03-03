Public workers must have financial skills – Kangwa

NANCY SIAME, Lusaka

EVERY manager working in the civil service should have an understanding of financial management to reduce audit queries recorded in various ministries, Deputy Secretary to the Cabinet Patrick Kangwa has said.

Mr Kangwa said Government’s plan to have zero audit queries in future can only be achieved if managers have knowledge on financial management.

He said this yesterday during the financial management training for non-financial managers in the ministries of Health and General Education