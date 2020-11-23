Public want bridge removed

CHRISTINE CHIHAME, Lusaka

SOME members of the public and engineers have cried foul and demanded that the Alick Nkhata flyover bridge be removed.

They allege that the flyover bridge is a scandal and a deathtrap, saying it must be removed before any life is lost.

An engineer, Francis Mukuka, has wondered and questioned the motive behind erecting a flyover where it was not necessary.

“Everything about that bridge is a scandal. It was not supposed to be there in the first place. Authorities must tell the nation what happened,” Mr Mukuka said.

He said even after the construction, the technicalities show that it is still not CLICK TO READ MORE