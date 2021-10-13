Public hearing on agro project called

KABANDA CHULU, Lusaka

ZAMBIA Environmental Management Agency (ZEMA) has called for a public hearing from affected and interested parties regarding the proposed farming project in Chitambo that threatens the biodiversity of the annual bat migration around Kasanka National Park.

Development of the project in the national park buffer zone has raised concerns from environmentalists, arguing that clearing of the forests that facilitate the world’s largest mammal (bats) migration would negatively impact the habitat of animal life.

The park and its surrounding areas also home to 479 bird species and 114 animals, thereby making the area a major tourist attraction in Zambia.

Tanzanian owned Lake Agro Industries Limited is proposing to invest US$1 million to establish a large scale commercial farming unit closer to the national park and the project will have associated infrastructure such as CLICK TO READ MORE