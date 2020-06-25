Public Health Institute yet to inspect stadia

DIANA CHIPEPO, Lusaka

WHILE Football House is hoping to resume the league by mid-July all things being equal, the Zambia National Public Health Institute (ZNPHI) is waiting for the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) for the green light to inspect the stadiums to see whether they are ready for the return-to-play.

ZNPHI director Victor Mukonka said in an interview in Lusaka recently that their role is to provide guidance, and that a lot is dependent on when FAZ will be ready to meet the requirements provided for the resumption of the league.

“Once they are ready they will tell us and we will go and inspect,” Dr Mukonka said. “From our side, it is just to provide the guidance like the way we have done with education. We check their level of readiness. A lot depends on them, when they are ready with those requirements.”

Dr Mukonka said ZNPHI has set up a joint working team with FAZ, the National Sports Council of Zambia (NSCZ) and the Ministry of Youth, Sport and Child Development that is addressing the issue.