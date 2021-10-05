Public finance expert speaks out

KABANDA CHULU, Lusaka

ZAMBIA’s economic recovery needs inclusive, steady and persistent policy-making since the impact of macroeconomic challenges have affected companies and household levels, Caesar Cheelo, a public finance expert, has said. Mr Cheelo said the country’s macroeconomic conditions such as gross domestic product (GDP) and per capita growth have declined considerably over the past few years due to both external shocks and domestic policy failures especially on fiscal and debt management.

Speaking recently at the national economic symposium hosted by the Consumer Unity and Trust Society (CUTS) International, Mr Cheelo said there is need to put forth a civil society organisation (CSO) perspective on the mentioned challenges as a basis for engagement with the new administration. Presenting a paper tilted 'Macroeconomic conditions, fiscal and debt management and livelihoods in Zambia', Mr Cheelo said there has been a growing macroeconomic instability with nominal exchange rate changes showing persistent depreciation of the Kwacha and