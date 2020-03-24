PSZ to sanitise prices

PRISCILLA MWILA, Lusaka

THE Pharmaceutical Society of Zambia (PSZ) will produce K90,000 worth of hand sanitisers which will be distributed in public institutions to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

PSZ president Jerome Kanyika said in an interview on Sunday that the organisation will produce 700 x 500ms of hand sanitisers which will be distributed in government institutions.

Zambia has recorded three cases of coronavirus, a situation which has compelled Government to come up with measures to prevent the spread of the