PSV drivers get relief

ISAAC PHIRI, Lusaka

GOVERNMENT has heeded calls by public service vehicle (PSV) drivers to extend the period for renewal period of driver’s licences from one year to three years.

Minister of Transport and Communication Mutotwe Kafwaya said PSV drivers had raised concerns with the annual renewal of their licences because this was costly and time consuming.

Mr Kafwaya said some of the issues raised by the drivers cut across other ministries such as labour and social securities, which will be dealt with through the integrated multisectoral approach CLICK TO READ MORE