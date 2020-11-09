PSMD irregularly pays k1.3m

DARLINGTON MWENDABAI, Lusaka

OVER K1.3 million was irregularly paid to 42 officers who were separated from the Public Service Management Division (PSMD) through death, resignations or dismissals, the latest Auditor General’s report has revealed.

PSMD Circular Number B1 of 2019 provides that deceased employees who are not eligible for posthumous retirement should be deleted from the payroll with effect from the date of their demise.

Clause (d) stipulates that employees who are separated from employment by way of resignation, dismissal or discharge should be terminated from the payroll with effect from the date of resignation, dismissal or discharge.

However, 42 officers who were separated from the service through death, resignation or dismissal were retained on the payroll for periods ranging from one to 42 months.

The report says the officers were irregularly paid amounts totalling