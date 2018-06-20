PSMD help desks welcome but…

Dear editor,

I WISH to commend the Public Service Management Division (PSMD) for coming up with help desks for service delivery.Members of the public need not travel to Lusaka from all provincial towns to make follow-ups on various issues concerning ministries, provinces and spending agencies.

One just needs to call on his/ her mobile line and chat with desk officers.

I tried to call the numbers recently to inquire on pay statements and leave allowance but did not get any response.

I would like to advice members of the public and desk officers not to abuse government programmes aimed at improving service delivery.

Please be polite and have respect for your callers.

TK

Luanshya