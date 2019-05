MATHEWS KABAMBA, Kitwe

CHIPOLOPOLO striker Mwape Musonda on Sunday night walked away with R25,000 (about K21,000) after scooping the Absa Premier Soccer League (PSL) golden boot.

And Austria-based striker Patson Daka was on target for Red Bull Salzburg in the 2-1 win over SK Sturm in a league match.

The Black Leopards goal-poacher was on song this season finding the back of the net 16 times.