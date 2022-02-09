PS warns of action against Mumena over 100 percent G9 failure rate

JUSTINAH KAPAMBWE, Lusaka

GOVERNMENT will take appropriate action against management at Mumena A Secondary School in Kalumbia district where all the 38 pupils who sat Grade 9 examinations last year failed. Ministry of Education Permanent Secretary Joel Kamoko said in an interview yesterday that the school management will have to face action for alleged professional negligence. This follows revelations that all the 38 candidates for the Grade 9 examinations failed to make it to Grade 10. Mr Kamoko said what happened at Mumena A Secondary School in North-Western Province is regrettable and an indication that the school management and teachers failed to set their targets correctly by assessing the ability of pupils to sit examinations.

“The fact is that our teachers and managers are not setting targets for themselves, neither are they able to assess sufficiently the potential of candidates before writing examinations. “The standard practice is that by the time the children leave Grade 8, it should give an idea of how many of those who will attempt Grade 9 examinations will get to Grade 10,” he said. Mr Kamoko apologised to affected pupils’ parents and the local community for the embarrassment and shame the development has caused and assured them that action will soon be taken to address the problem.

"So it should be apparent that there is professional negligence. We cannot blame the children completely, and we can't blame it on COVID-19, but rather take responsibility and apologise to parents and the local community. "We also need to ask the DEBS (district education board secretary) and the head teacher to do soul-searching and ensure that this year there is order because we have no moral right to remain in these institutions if we cannot provide the required results," he said. And Professional Teachers' Union of Zambia general secretary Kangwa Musenga has challenged the Kalumbila DEBS to write a comprehensive report for people to understand what