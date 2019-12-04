PS preaches regional integration for economic growth

ESTHER MSETEKA, Lusaka

GOVERNMENT says regional integration is an important aspect of economic growth as it helps to resolve challenges that cannot be addressed by individual countries.

Ministry of National Development Planning Permanent Secretary in charge of development cooperation, monitoring and evaluation Danies Chisenda said Government recognises the importance of regional integration in fostering economic development, peace and security.

Mr Chisenda said in Chongwe on Monday at the opening session of the training of Southern African Development Community (SADC) desk officers that there is need for an integrated approach and coordination of all government institutions, private sector, and