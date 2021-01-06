PS Chomba takes up traffic control

STEVEN MVULA, Lusaka

AFTER spending close to an hour at Makishi-Great East roads junction due to heavy traffic yesterday, Ministry of Local Government Permanent Secretary Ed Chomba took it upon himself to start controlling the movement of vehicles.

Dr Chomba said later in an interview: “I felt duty-bound and decided to bring sanity on the road.”

His action mesmerised motorists, especially bus drivers, who briefly joined him in controlling traffic, resulting in improved flow of vehicles.

Dr Chomba said the person tasked to control traffic under the Lusaka decongestion project fell sick and was sleeping under a tree, the reason why his action should not be sensationalised.

Most of the roads in Lusaka are being expanded as a way of reducing traffic congestion in the city.

"We are widening roads and creating more lanes so that motorists do not spend more time driving at the expense of business. We are further constructing walkways for