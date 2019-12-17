Providing services and products will make farming business viable

KALONDE NYATI, Lusaka

INTRODUCING services and products has potential to unlock rural development currently hampered by limited access to finance, Minister of Finance Bwalya Ng’andu said.

Dr Ng’andu said financial service providers should develop innovative lending products that will meet the needs of the rural small-scale farmers.

"It is critical for the financial sector to start offering innovative products such as value chain financing, warehouse receipting, asset-backed loans and leasing," Dr Ng'andu said at the rural finance consultative