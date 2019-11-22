Providing safe havens for albinos

MUMBA MWANSA-MBEWE, Lusaka

FOR a long time, reports of attacks on people with albinism – the lack of pigmentation in the skin, hair and eyes – were only widely reported in Tanzania, Malawi and partly Burundi.

The albinos were being attacked for their body parts, which are prized in witchcraft use as lucky charms or in magic potions.

But in recent times, it was believed that the attacks were slowing down due to increased awareness campaigns, which include the annual International Albinism Awareness Day, commemorated in June.

The United Nations has even appointed a special expert to help protect people with albinism while Kenya has spent about US$7 million to provide health care, protective clothing and free sunscreen to albinos, with Malawi toughening its laws and punishments as well as building a database of people with albinism. Malawi also plans to build nearly 200 protective homes nationwide for albinos.