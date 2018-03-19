Provide services to better lives, financial players told

NANCY MWAPE, Lusaka

THE central bank has called on financial institutions to provide Zambians with services that will better their lives to enable the country to achieve financial literacy by 2022 and beyond.

As the champion of the financial literacy campaign in Zambia, Bank of Zambia (BoZ) governor Denny Kalyalya wants to see institutions and individuals make financial literacy the centre of their everyday lives.

Dr Kalyalya said Zambia has launched the National Financial Inclusion Strategy (2017-22) aimed at achieving universal access, usage of broad range quality and affordable financial services for