Protests rock UPND in Mazabuka

CATHERINE BWALYA, Choma

PROTESTS yesterday rocked Bennie Mwiinga ward in Mazabuka Central constituency as some United Party for National Development (UPND) officials took to the streets questioning the credibility of the party’s adoption criteria.

They also burnt tyres outside Member of Parliament Gary Nkombo’s residence over what they termed as unfair selection of candidates.

The protests were sparked by the decision of the party to drop incumbent Bennie Mwiinga councillor Breven Chizyuka and instead adopt Glorison Lakhi to contest the local government seat in the August 12 general elections.

The angry protesters later proceeded to Mr Lakhi’s residence where they threatened to manhandle him and grab the adoption certificate by force.

Other aspiring candidates who have applied for adoption in Mazabuka for different wards joined the protests wondering why the