Protégé Numba impresses Kabwe

MATHEWS KABAMBA,

ROBINSON KUNDA

Kitwe, Lusaka COACH Dan Kabwe is not surprised with the impact his former player Mumamba Numba has had at Super Division leaders Zesco United since joining them at the start of the season. Having initially struggled following his appointment, Numba appears to have finally found grip on his team.

The Super League leaders are currently on a seven-game winning run after seeing off Buildcon (3-1), Power (21),Forest Rangers (3-0) and Lumwana Radiants (4-1),

Warriors (2-1), Zanaco (2-1) and Green Buffaloes (1-0).Their last defeat in the SuperLeague came in February against Young Eagles, who embarrassed

them at Khosa Stadium in Kafue,but they are not the only top side to fall at the hands of Young Eagles in Kafue, as Zanaco also did so on Wednesday.

Kabwe said in an interview from his base in Malawi that Numba is among the best coaches in the country and looks like going places in his career.

“I remember, just in December when he was appointed, most people did not give him a chance….but you see, this is a coach that has won the league

as a player and coach, he has what it takes,” the former Power Dynamos, Zanaco and national team coach said.“There were some who said Zesco is too big for him, but

look he is coming from Zanaco,which is equally a big team, so in terms of handling the pressure at that level, he has it all.“It is just unfortunate that

towards the end of his time at Zanaco, things did not go well,but that is about football, you will have such patches. But in terms of ability, you cannot

question CLICK TO READ MORE