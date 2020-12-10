Protecting children’s vision with early eye care

MELODY MUPETA, Kitwe

GOOD eye care in children is key in early detection of eye conditions such as cataracts, ptosis and squints.

These are some of the common eye conditions in children which, if left unchecked, could cause blindness and social and psychological disturbance in a child.

According to medical practitioners, paediatric cataracts are responsible for over 3.0 percent of all blindness and they are the second to adult cataract.

Ptosis and squints can cause poor vision by reducing visual stimulation in the affected eye, thus preventing the brain from developing good vision in the particular eye.

Squints can also be associated with other conditions of the eye like cataracts and tumours if they are left untreated.

Lack of information about the three conditions makes people believe the eye conditions in question are incurable.

Kitwe Teaching Eye Hospital (KTEH) paediatric ophthalmologist, Chileshe Mboni, says the three eye conditions are complex but manageable.

Dr Mboni says cataract is a condition in which the lens of an eye becomes white, while in CLICK TO READ MORE