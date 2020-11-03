Protect journalists to promote press freedom – Siliya

DARLINGTON MWENDABAI, Lusaka

JOURNALISTS should be protected against violence, intimidation and harassment to allow free flow of information to citizens, who need it to make informed decisions.

Minister of Information and Broadcasting Services Dora Siliya says promoting safety of journalists, and eliminating impunity for those who attack them, should be central in the collective support for press freedom and democracy.

She said this during a high-level stakeholders’ forum on safety of journalists in Zambia.

The gathering coincided with the international day to end impunity for