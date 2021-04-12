Protect journalists

WHEN election campaigns reach fever pitch, journalists become targets of some political party cadres.

Journalists have for some time now become vulnerable as they are prone to attacks by cadres of political parties, especially the opposition.

It is a pity that journalists become targets by political hooligans who perceive them to be biased in their coverage.

With elections around the corner in Zambia, journalists are feeling the heat in their newsrooms because their safety and security is at stake.

It is, therefore, gratifying that Deputy Inspector General of Police in charge of operations Charity Katanga has assured journalists of protection during and after the elections.

The police have the responsibility of ensuring journalists are protected during and after elections because their job is to report and nothing else.

Mrs Katanga’s assurance should send a message to all politicians and their parties taking part in the August 12 elections.

Politicians or parties that are in the habit of endangering the lives of journalists should know that it is a crime to attack a journalist or any other person.

Therefore, anyone planning to attack any journalist will be visited by the long arm of the law as it is a crime to do so.

Threatening to attack or indeed attacking journalists perceived to be biased is an affront to media freedom.

Journalists should at all times feel safe to conduct their business without having to look over their shoulders.

However, journalists are among the most endangered professionals in Zambia because they are grossly misunderstood by some political players.

While Mrs Katanga has given the assurance, media bodies such as Media Institute of Southern Africa, Press Association of Zambia, Zambia Union of Journalists and Zambia Union of Broadcasters and other Information Disseminators should take it upon themselves by meeting various political players to discuss attacks on the safe practice of journalism in the country.

Political parties and their agents, including the Electoral Commission of Zambia, should give an undertaking that journalists will not be harmed during the discharge of their duties.

The media is an integral part of the country’s democratic dispensation and it is grossly unfair that they should be operating with fear.

It is, therefore, gratifying that the police have assured journalists of protection – which by extension means that any person preventing them from going about their business will be dealt with – ruthlessly.

In the past, journalists were also at the mercy of law enforcement officers.

With the law enforcement officers siding with journalists by offering them protection, the only threat to their work are overzealous party cadres.

Leaders of political parties have a moral obligation to counsel their cadres to desist from laying their fingers on journalists.

Journalists, too, should stick by the Electoral Commission of Zambia code of conduct by covering all political parties equally.

Journalists have to be sober and conduct themselves in a professional manner all the time.

There should be a difference between a political party cadre and a journalist or between a media house and a political party.

Journalists, police and the political parties should co-exist.