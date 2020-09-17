Protect high-risk citizens – Malama

PRISCILLA MWILA, Lusaka

ABOUT three million Zambians are at high risk of contracting COVID-19 because of underlying conditions and old age. Dropping the guard against the pandemic will make them more vulnerable.

While most citizens are able to mount immunity against the virus through various initiatives, there is need for everyone to work together to protect the three million vulnerable people from contracting the virus.

Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary for technical services Kennedy Malama said the ministry has observed an increase in interactions and a drop in adherence to preventive measures among members of the public following the recent relaxation of some measures