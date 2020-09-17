News

Protect high-risk citizens – Malama

September 17, 2020
1 Min Read
A laboratory worker places a test tube containing a patient's sample into a box during coronavirus detection tests in the virology research labs at UZ Leuven university hospital in Leuven, Belgium, on Friday, Feb. 28, 2020. China has kick-started a clinical trial to speedily test a drug for the novel coronavirus infection as the nation rushes therapies for those afflicted and scours for vaccines to protect the rest. Photographer: Geert Vanden Wijngaert/Bloomberg via Getty Images

PRISCILLA MWILA, Lusaka
ABOUT three million Zambians are at high risk of contracting COVID-19 because of underlying conditions and old age. Dropping the guard against the pandemic will make them more vulnerable.
While most citizens are able to mount immunity against the virus through various initiatives, there is need for everyone to work together to protect the three million vulnerable people from contracting the virus.
Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary for technical services Kennedy Malama said the ministry has observed an increase in interactions and a drop in adherence to preventive measures among members of the public following the recent relaxation of some measures CLICK TO READ MORE



Facebook Feed

Ad1