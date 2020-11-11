‘protect citizens from sexual exploitation, abuse’

NOMSA NKANA, Lusaka

THE Natwampane consortium has called on Members of Parliament (MPs) to promote formulation of a policy that will keep in check behaviour of government staff with regard to sexual exploitation and abuse.

Natwampane, which is a programme aimed at combating sexual gender-based violence (SGBV), is funded by the European Union (EU) and implemented by a consortium of civil society organisations.

The Norwegian Church Aid (NCA)–SGBV programme recently held dialogue with MPs from Luapula Province to discuss their role as legislators in addressing the piercing problems of the vice.

“Government ministries and local government actors do not have a specific policy that clearly articulates the expected behaviours of its staff when it comes to sexual exploitation and abuse,” the consortium said.

The meeting discussed, among other things, how to combat SGBV through challenging negative traditional norms, adverse belief systems, hostile attitudes, and repugnant harmful practices.

