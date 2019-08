MELODY MUPETA, Kitwe

A FARMER of Serenje has lost K62,000 he raised from the sale of maize in Nakonde after a prostitute he allegedly picked to spend a night with stole the money as he was asleep.

Obert Kalengo, 34, travelled to Nakonde to sell 1,090 bags of maize to a private buyer and made K120,000, which he could not take to the bank because the transaction was done after working hours.