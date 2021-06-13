Prostitute allegation worries bride-to-be

MIKE MUGALA,Lusaka

A PROSTITUTE slur, has thrown a woman' schances of getting married to her fiancé in jeopardy , a local court has heard.Grace Mwale, 23, told Matero Local Court that her relationship with her fiancé hangs in the balance after Felister Kamanga, 31, alleged that she was a prostitute.Mwale said the defendant told her fiancé's mother that she was going out with other men.She dragged Kamanga to court seeking compensation for defamation of character .''Felister told my would-be mother -in-law that I sleep around and bring men to my parents'house.This has disturbed my fiancé Charles.She found me talking to her husband one morning and started saying that I go out with him,''Mwale said.Mwale said she felt embarrassed to walk around because word has been circulated in the neighbourhood that she is a prostitute.Mwale' s sister , Memory Njobvu, told the court that she was present when Kamanga called her sister a prostitute.Njobvu said Kamanga went a step further to go and tell Mwale's would-be mother -in-law that