Prostate cancer: Why do men dread screening?

JACK ZIMBA, Lusaka

SO HERE I was sitting at the reception of Care Peak Specialist Clinic in Rhodes Park, Lusaka, waiting to undergo screening for prostate cancer.

It was an easy decision for me, something I felt obliged to do after clocking 40. It just took a little prodding from my wife, who saw an advert about free prostate cancer screening on social media.

And yet even at that point – a few steps from the doctor’s office – I still had misconceptions about the procedure I was about to undergo, and had come ready to strip and bend over for the doctor.

No. None of that happened.

Instead, I got a small prick on my thumb. A tiny amount of blood is all the nurse needed to test if I could have prostate cancer; more like a malaria test if you like. It is called a rapid test.

Within a few minutes, I was out of the nurse's room with my results