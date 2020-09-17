Prospero Zambia, DBZ pen SMEs deal

KALONDE NYATI, Lusaka

PROSPERO Zambia, which has to date provided over £41 million to enterprises in the country, has partnered with the Development Bank of Zambia (DBZ) to develop a more vibrant small- and medium-scale enterprise (SMEs) investment climate.

The United Kingdom aid-funded organisation, which was previously known as Private Enterprise Programme Zambia, has improved access to finance through the support of 10 deals with a cumulative value of £41,444,212.

Prospero Zambia chief executive officer James Blewett said the support was in both debt and equity.

Speaking during the signing ceremony in Lusaka yesterday, Mr Blewett said the strategic partnership with DBZ is a key step towards developing a sound investment climate through access and