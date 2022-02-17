Prospero thinks job creation from wild foods

TRYNESS TEMBO, Lusaka

PROSPERO Zambia intends to facilitate a creation of a working group for the wild foods and natural ingredients sub-sector to be fully commercialised.

Currently, there are several companies that are producing various products from the commodities, including drinks, skin care, ice cream and alcoholic beverages, among others.

Landscape and livelihood manager Lukumbi Kapihya said there is need for increased access to funding and knowledge to players in the sub-sector which will result in scaled-up production.

"For the sub-sector to grow, there is need for a feasibility study to be conducted for the country to be mapped to know the actual products found in a