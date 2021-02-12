BUTTYSON KANDIMBA
Solwezi
PROSPERO Zambia, a United Kingdom-funded non-profit organisation, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with a consortium of horticulture companies in North-Western Province to develop the value chain.
The MoU is meant for upscaling production and local sourcing of high-value vegetable crops from trained smallholder farmers with specific focus on women and youths.
The consortium of horticulture companies consists of suppliers, producers, aggregators
Prospero, North-West firms, farms pen MoU
