Prospero, North-West firms, farms pen MoU

BUTTYSON KANDIMBA

Solwezi

PROSPERO Zambia, a United Kingdom-funded non-profit organisation, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with a consortium of horticulture companies in North-Western Province to develop the value chain.

The MoU is meant for upscaling production and local sourcing of high-value vegetable crops from trained smallholder farmers with specific focus on women and youths.

The consortium of horticulture companies consists of suppliers, producers, aggregators ….. CLICK