Prospa to grace Gospel that Thunders

NDANGWA MWITTAH, Livingstone

NIGERIAN gospel artiste Prospa Ochimana will headline the first ever Gospel That Thunders annual music festival scheduled for today and tomorrow at the Royal Livingstone Golf Club.

The music festival will also feature local gospel artistes Ausward, Christine, Zodwa, Gabriella and Navy Samboko who is the event director.

Navy told the Weekend Mail in Livingstone that the event is a commemoration of the coming of the gospel in the country through Scottish explorer David Livingstone.