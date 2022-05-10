Proposed FQM landmark investments cheer HH

NANCY SIAME, Lusaka

THE US$1.25 billion proposed investments by First Quantum Minerals (FQM) to expand production and extend the life of Kansanshi Mine will create and safeguard thousands of jobs, generate additional revenue and stimulate wider economic activity. Chief Government spokesperson Chushi Kasanda said in a statement yesterday that the investment is the largest commitment witnessed in Zambia in the last decade. President Hakainde Hichilema, at the on-going Investing in African Mining Indaba in Cape Town, South Africa, welcomed two landmark investments by FQM involving US$1.25 billion to expand production and extend the life of Kansanshi Mine. Mr Hichilema is happy with an additional US$100 million investment to bring online the US$250 million new enterprise nickel mine.The FQM board, on Sunday, approved plans for US$1.25 billion to expand production and extend the life of Kansanshi Mine by 20 years, prompted by