Proposed bigamy law irks Church

NANCY SIAME, Lusaka

THE Church has rejected a recommendation by Zambia Law Development Commission (ZLDC) to amend the bigamy law so that it no longer criminalises a married person’s decision to have more than one spouse.

The Christian fraternity feels decriminalising the bigamy law is retrogressive and will destroy many families in the country.

Following the proposed amendment, the Council of Bishops of Pentecostal Assemblies of God, Evangelical Fellowship of Zambia (EFZ) and Bishops Council of Zambia have urged Members of Parliament to reject the proposal to repeal the bigamy law.

Pentecostal Assemblies of God presiding bishop Joshua Banda said in a statement yesterday that the proposal is a danger to the well-being of young people in the country.

Bishop Banda, who is also president of the Pentecostal Assemblies of Africa-Southern Africa Region, said the quality of relationships in marriages has fallen.

The clergy said marriages are already threatened by infidelity due to unfaithfulness,