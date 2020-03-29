Prophet nabbed for defying ban

PRISCILLA CHIPULU, Ndola

RESTORATION Apostolic Pentecostal Church International prophet James Mwale, popularly known as Yakobo Yakobo, has been arrested and charged for defying a Presidential Order to restrict church gatherings to an hour and not more than 50 people.

Copperbelt Commissioner of police Charity Katanga confirmed the arrest of prophet Yakobo Yakobo and six other church leaders.

The other church leaders detained are James Mwali, Gunstone Chola, Jackson Shimutandabala, Lufunda Chipabu, Besnson Machai and CLICK TO READ MORE