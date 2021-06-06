Promotion-chasing Kansanshi, Rangers draw

MULWANDA LUPIYA, Ndola

KANSANSHI 1 RANGERS 1

NCHANGA Rangers’ slim hopes of bouncing back to the topflight were yesterday dealt yet another blow after battling to a stalemate with promotion-chasing Kansanshi Dynamos in a Week 31 encounter in Solwezi.

The two-time Super Division champions are perched eighth on the National Division One log with 45 points and will need to win all their remaining three matches and pray that fourth-placed Chambishi and Mufulira Wanderers do not pick anything in their remaining matches.

Rangers’ last three matches are against Kabwe Youth Soccer Academy at home before travelling to Lusaka to face Zesco Malaiti Rangers and wrapping up the season with a home tie against MUZA.

Chambishi have 50 points and will increase their points tally today if they CLICK TO READ MORE