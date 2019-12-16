Prolific Daka real deal

MATHEWS KABAMBA, Kitwe

NATIONAL Division One side Kafue Celtic proprietor Lee Kawanu, credited with identifying and nurturing Patson Daka, says he is not surprised with the striker’s current exploits in the Austrian Bundesliga.

On Saturday, Daka celebrated his being crowned November Player of the Month with a goal to help his side to a 2–all RB Salzburg draw against TSV Prolactal Hartberg at the Profertil Arena in Hartberg in a tipico Bundesliga encounter.

The goal takes Daka's tally in the Austrian top tier to 14 goals, two behind top scorer