Proflight Joburg touchdown on October 1

KALONDE NYATI, Lusaka

PROFLIGHT Zambia will launch flights between Lusaka and Johannesburg on October 1 as air traffic increases following the planned reopening of borders in South Africa.

Prior to this development, Proflight was servicing the Durban route.

COVID-19, which has affected all sectors including aviation, resulted in the closure of most international airports and suspension of some passenger flights to various destinations.

South Africa is among countries that have relaxed measures and is expected to reopen international airports on October 1 and